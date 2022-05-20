Griffith will host a memorial service to remember those affected by palliative care as part of National Palliative Care Week (NPCW).
Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) will run the service, which will take place at Griffith Sports Club Oval on Thursday, May 26 at 2pm to help support bereaved relatives and loved ones.
MLHD will also support this year's NPCW through a series of recorded patient and carer stories that will air on local TV stations.
The department will also host staff education sessions and information booths across the district to help promote this year's theme, 'It's your right'.
MLHD palliative care stream manager Tara O'Sullivan said she hopes NPCW will broaden the community's perceptions, understanding and appreciation of palliative care.
"Murrumbidgee Local Health District palliative care workers and services have a deep understanding of the difficult situations people near the end of their life or with a life-limiting illness often face," she said.
"We use a collaborative approach to assist in managing symptoms, improve their quality of life and ensure the preferences, values, beliefs and dignity are respected.
"We help them to live as well as possible, for as long as possible."
NPCW will run from Sunday, May 22 to Saturday, May 28.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
