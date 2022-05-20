The Area News

Murrumbidgee Local Health District will host a memorial service and information booths in Griffith as part of National Palliative Care Week

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
May 20 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CARE: MLHD hopes National Palliative Care Week will help educate the community on their rights to access high quality palliative care

Griffith will host a memorial service to remember those affected by palliative care as part of National Palliative Care Week (NPCW).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.