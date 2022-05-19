Nothing is deeper than skin, in new author talk

An exciting author talk is going to be getting under people's skin, as author Phillipa McGuinnes gives an author talk at Griffith City Library to discuss her new book 'Skin Deep.'
Ms McGuinnes has been on a journey, interviewing skin experts like plastic surgeons and dermatologists to people like beauticians, melanoma sufferers and burn survivors. She's also interviewed people struggling in complicated relationships with their skin, like people who suffer from body dysmorphia.
The culmination of this journey is her book, which promises to examine all sides of the body's largest organ - including viewpoints from art and culture, history, science and even philosophy.
"Skin is the point where our self, and our self-perception, struggles with or embraces the way others see us, and the way we see ourselves," reads the blurb of Skin Deep.
"You will intuitively compile information and judgements about a stranger based on their skin and the clothing that covers it. Skin shouldn't give you the measure of a person but we function as if it does."
Acting Library Manager Rina Cannon is excited to hear from Ms McGuinnes, looking forward to an insightful talk.
"Skin Deep is not only a fantastic read, but explores beauty, ageing, imperfection, health and illness - this is a not to be missed event," said Mrs Cannon.
Skin Deep is not the first book of Ms McGuinnes's. She previously wrote 'The Year Everything Changed - 2001' and was shortlisted for the Queensland Literary Awards and the Adelaide Festival Awards for Literature for her efforts.
Ms McGuinnes will be giving her talk at Griffith City Library on June 14 at 6pm.
Drinks and light snacks will be provided, but bookings are essential. Bookings can be made at wrl.eventbrite.com.au.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
