The May 50K is an annual event, tasking entrants to walk 50 kilometres throughout the month of May to raise money for multiple sclerosis support and research.
The walk aims to help people accomplish their own fitness goals, while raising vital money for research into a cure for MS.
Advertisement
Multiple Sclerosis is a progressive, degenerative disease affecting the nervous system leading to disruptions in the brain and spinal cord.
When Jackie Retallick was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis last year, her friend Megan suggested their group participate in the fundraiser this year.
"This is the first year - two of the people have done it for a couple of years and that's where it came from," Ms Retallick said.
She explained that she was diagnosed after her vision went blurry one day last year, and she visited the optometrist. A rapid string of referrals to ophthalmologists and MRI requests, that culminated in the diagnosis at Wagga Base Hospital.
"Turned out I've probably had it for about 7 years, I had some other things like losing sensation in my feet," she said.
"It's basically spots where my immune system has attacked the barriers around my nerves. I am very lucky because I only have a few lesions - it's different for everyone. Some people have a fairly inactive disease, because it is a progressive illness."
"I've lost a bit of vision but other than that, I'm still completely functional."
Dorian Patsalides is walking for her husband, Theo.
"My husband who I've been married to for over 30 years was diagnosed with MS after two years of marriage," she said.
"So last year, my daughter Hannah did it and this year, she said how about we do it together?We're doing it as a team, she's over in New Zealand at the moment and trying to walk over there - I'm doing what I can here to raise money."
"It's quite a personal cause for me."
READ MORE
Ms Retallick's group initially hoped to raise $1500 for MS research, but skyrocketed past their initial goal and is currently responsible for an incredible $7000 donation to MS Limited.
Ms Retallick said that previous research had made her outlooks a lot better, and that she would be hoping to keep doing the May 50K again in future years.
"Because of the research done in the past, I have access to a really good treatment ... We'll probably do it every year. The more people are involved and the more the word gets out, the more money we'll raise to potentially find a cure for MS."
More information on multiple sclerosis and the May 50K is available at themay50k.org.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.