A young man who had been missing for days in a national park in the northern Riverina has been found.
Murrumbidgee Police District investigators issued an urgent call to the community to help find 20-year-old Harry Hardy on Monday morning.
He hadn't been seen since he wandered away from friends in the Jimberoo National Park on Friday, when he was last seen with the group in the bush north of Rankins Springs before taking off alone and becoming lost, police said.
He made contact with friends through the phone in the early hours of Saturday and again on Sunday, and was reported missing to police around 2am on Monday.
Local police were joined by PolAir, NSW Ambulance and volunteers from the State Emergency Service as they searched the bush for the man.
He was discovered safe and well just before 1.30pm on Monday.
He was winched to safety and taken to Griffith Base Hospital as a precaution, police said.
Jimberoo National Park covers an 1161-hectare area around 60 kilometres north-east of Grififth and eight kilometres north of Rankins Springs.
