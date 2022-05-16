Cynical spending at heart of politics

It's hard not to get the distinct scent of desperation when superannuation is rolled out as a solution to all of life's problems.
Housing affordability is a huge problem in Griffith, and across the nation. But while it's a common issue the causes in particular areas are all different.
Mercifully Griffith doesn't have the median price for a house in the six figures.
There is a lack of supply through a lack of available land, builders to get the houses up quickly enough and then a strain on the supplies needed for new houses.
Cracking open the nest eggs of young people to help support their entry into the housing market is only going to drive the price of houses up.
It will make the whole situation worse.
But this isn't just Prime Minister Scott Morrison trying the latest trick in the bag, Anthony Albanese and the Labor Party suggested that instead of using your superannuation, the government might just buy a piece of the house.
The method may be different, but the result will be the same - prices of homes will be driven up.
Using policies which supercharge demand only have one effect - price rises.
If either of the major parties was serious about addressing housing affordability, they would be looking at ways to expand supply of homes.
That means higher density because we can't cover every good bit of land which grows food on it with housing. It also means understanding that not every person needs a three bedroom house at every point in their lives.
However, addressing the problem would require political parties stop attempting to cynically buy your vote by using your money - either super or taxes - to help you buy a house.
Declan Rurenga, editor
drurenga@areanews.com.au
