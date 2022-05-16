The Area News
What's on

The 24th Shaheedi Tournament will make its long awaited return in 2022 after two years of cancellations

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated May 16 2022 - 6:26am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GAMES ON: Griffith Gurdwara Singh Sabha Society general secretary Harpreet Singh is excited to see the Shaheedi Tournament return. PHOTO: Vincent Dwyer

After two years of COVID-related cancellations, Griffith's Sikh Games will finally make its long awaited return.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitynews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.