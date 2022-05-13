An upcoming charity concert is set to raise vital money to help students attend school, providing uniforms, supplies and money for excursions to ensure that all students have the opportunities they need.
The 'Rock 'N' Roll Music Evening' will be raising money for local charity group - the Student Incentive Program. The program is aiming to support four primary-aged students this year and ensure that they're supported financially until Year 6 or even later.
With ambitions of providing for more students as the years go on, the group is hoping to raise the needed funds with a night of celebration and music for a good cause.
"It's a night out for people to get out and have a bit of fun. Even if we only raise two grand and we have a bit of fun, it's a good thing," said Robert Gilbert, one of the organisers behind the event.
Live music will be provided by John Martin and Don Hillam, with food included in the ticket price.
Mr Gilbert said the Student Incentive Program group started after identifying a need in the community.
"We put this organisation together before COVID but we put it on hold ... after COVID started to fall away, we got back together again," he said.
He added that while major corporate sponsorship might be an option, they hoped to remain a grassroots organisation as part of another goal - to ensure the students know that people are looking out for them.
"Just let them know that society does care about them," Mr Gilbert said.
"We currently have twelve patrons who've very generously donated $1000 each, and this Rock and Roll night we're having is our first fundraiser."
The Student Incentive Program had a long list of people to thank, beginning with Val Woodland, Meryl Barraclough and Peta Dummett from the Community Centre - who had helped them ensure their donations would be tax deductible.
While he didn't go through the entire list - he thanked Wayne Moat from the Griffith Golf Club for supplying a liquor license, Bob and Shari Berton from Berton's Wines, Bertoldo's Bakery and Yenda Producers for their support.
The charity evening begins at 6.30pm on May 20, at Pioneer Park. Tickets are available at Strawberries on Ice on Banna Avenue, and are priced at $50. Food is included.
"It might seem a bit dear, it is $50 a head but it's a good charity," Mr Gilbert closed.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
