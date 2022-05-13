The MIA's only field days will be held on Friday and Saturday
There's more than 200 sites set to be promoting the latest and greatest in agriculture, technology and food at Griffith Showgrounds. There's also live entertainment, yard dog trials, lawn mower races, demonstrations and more. Gates open at 9am on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for pensioners and children over 12.
Parkrun at Ted Scobie Oval
Griffith's parkrun is free, weekly, timed five kilometre event held every Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer. More information available at www.parkrun.com.au/tedscobieoval.
Weekend nightlife around the city
The Southside Leagues Club hosts Double Shot from 8pm on Saturday. Nobody Needs Pam, supported by Lady Barber, will entertain at the Area Hotel from 10pm on Saturday. On Sunday, Ago eases you into the week at 2pm in the Area Hotel's beer garden.
Fresh food, crafts and more at the Showgrounds
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until midday on Sunday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, jewellery and plants. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
Every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday on Jondaryan Ave
Croquet players start from 9am every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday at the old bowling green next to the Griffith Visitors Centre. Mallets are available for anyone who would like to come along and try the game.
