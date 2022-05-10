The Area News

Narrungdera Earth Fest will bring Aboriginal culture to the forefront for three days beginning May 20

May 10 2022 - 7:00am
A flyer for Narrungdera Earth Fest. IMAGE: Contributed

Narrungdera Earth Festival will be bringing Aboriginal culture to the forefront with three days of workshops, food and storytelling in Narrandera.

