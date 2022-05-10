Narrungdera Earth Festival will be bringing Aboriginal culture to the forefront with three days of workshops, food and storytelling in Narrandera.
Narrungdera Earth Fest will begin on May 20 with a Gawaymbanha welcome event at Narrandera Fisheries before opening up to a series of events celebrating the Wiradjuri people and their culture, traditions and practices.
A headline feature of the festival will be the Cultural Day event on May 21, between 10am and 5pm. It will showcase some local Aboriginal musicians, artwork and dance, as well as a weaving workshop and a cooking demonstration from celebrity chef Mark Olive - perhaps better known as The Black Olive.
Art classes, talks, workshops and tours of culturally significant sites will also be on offer.
Toneale O'Connell, one of the organisers behind the event, said that it had been a long time coming.
"We're excited to deliver it. It's been a tricky project to deliver but it's definitely been worthwhile," she said.
Narrandera Shire Council received funding for the event as part of the Building Better Regions Fund several years ago, but had to postpone the event due to COVID-19.
Ms O'Connell said they received just over $135,000 from that grant for the event, which cost just over $200,000 in total.
Some of that money went to Prickly Lizard events, an Aboriginal owned events and catering business who are organising the festival.
The festival itself is free and open to all, with a few ticketed events costing a little extra. An art workshop with Lillardia Briggs-Houston costs an additional $25 a head, while a lunch with Mark Olive and Uncle Michael Lyons is an additional $100 a head.
All proceeds of the events will go to the Narrungdera NAIDOC committee to run a healing day.
A range of other events are also ticketed, but come with no additional cost such as an artist talk with Ms Briggs-Houston or an Aboriginal art class with Owen Lyons.
Ms O'Connell said that while this was the first event, they would be keen to see more similar events in the future.
"We will be looking at trying to run something again - it may not be to the same scale but we definitely want to see more."
Tickets and more information is available at narrungderaearthfest.com.au.
