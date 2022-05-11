The life of the beautiful talented, and kind Maria Charles is being remembered, after the former Griffith resident tragically passed away.
Ms Charles grew up in Griffith as the eldest of three children. She is remembered as a happy child who had plenty of friends and was great at everything she put her hand to.
Ms Charles passed away on May 3 at the age of 51.
She attended Griffith Public from primary school to high school, and was celebrated for her athleticism and involvement in sports, including the Aboriginal T-Ball team "The Grasshoppers", as well as her craftsmanship which saw her excel in subjects such as woodwork.
At the age of 18, Ms Charles travelled to Sydney where she pursued her passion in dancing, performing with the Aboriginal Dance Theatre in Redfern and the National Aboriginal and Islander Dance Theatre in Glebe.
However, it was her artistic skill which Ms Charles is particularly remembered for.
Under her Wiradjuri name, BuuBaaJu, the former Griffith resident produced several detailed and beautiful pieces. Additionally, thanks to her craftsmanship skills, Ms Charles also constructed her own frames in which to place her work.
Ms Charles' aunt, Matilda Charles, also known as Aunty Josie, said her niece's artwork celebrated her Wiradjuri culture.
"[Her artwork] speaks about our culture. She was a very strong Wiradjuri woman. Very proud of her culture and who she was," said Aunty Josie.
The talented artist and dancer would eventually move from Griffith to Albury - where she studied ceramics at Albury TAFE - before moving to Melbourne.
In addition to her love of all things creative, Ms Charles was also a sports enthusiast, and a proud supporter of the NRL's Wests Tigers and the AFL's Richmond Tigers.
Her favourite player was Richmond's Dustin 'Dusty' Martin, with Ms Charles having planned to accompany her cousin to see Richmond play arch rivals Collingwood during their May 7 clash at the MCG.
Aunty Josie is proud of the memory her niece left behind.
"She was a gentle and caring spirit. Just a beautiful soul she was," said Aunty Josie. "How can you put it into words, how much she meant to everyone?"
Ms Charles is survived by her four children, Michael, Chelsea, Nikita, and Djukura.
Funeral details are to be announced.
