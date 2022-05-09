Colour and light returns to Banna Lane

One of the joys of Banna Lane Festival's Lighting Up the Lane event is seeing the city in a different light.
So often the lane behind the main drag is hidden from view.
But on Saturday there was no hiding the beauty which had been painted onto the walls.
Since the inaugural festival in 2019, more and more artworks have been added to Banna Lane creating a unique attraction for visitors, and a point of pride of residents.
That none of the artworks have been vandalised speaks to the pride in the art.
While the appeal is not necessarily obvious to residents for each individual piece, collectively they will become a significant asset for Griffith.
The number of people wandering the lane on Saturday night shows people can appreciate the display, and it represents an opportunity for the city to show another side of itself.
The art on Banna Lane also shows that the push to build a new, purpose-built art gallery will be a positive for the city.
Once the gallery has been built, and as further art is added to Banna Lane it will create a significant draw card for Griffith.
Declan Rurenga, editor
drurenga@areanews.com.au
