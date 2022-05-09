The Area News

Colour and light returns to Banna Lane

Updated May 9 2022 - 1:31am, first published 12:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Colour and light returns to Banna Lane

One of the joys of Banna Lane Festival's Lighting Up the Lane event is seeing the city in a different light.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.