Support the journalism that matters and unlock the region's best news

The Area News is switching on a new-look website and expanding its subscription offering for online readers with unlimited access to the award-winning journalism of the Riverina's number one news source, The Daily Advertiser. Visitors to areanews.com.au will be invited to register and subscribe from Tuesday, May 10, when package details for new subscribers will be released. Existing Area News digital subscribers will enjoy the extra reading at their current subscription price for up to 12 months. The Area News' new subscription offering unlocks all of the breaking Riverina news, sport, opinion, food, culture and lifestyle content produced by The Daily Advertiser and publisher ACM's other mastheads in the region, such as The Irrigator, as well as the latest in news, sport, travel and more from around Australia and the world. Subscription packages include access to the digital replica of Monday, Wednesday and Friday's Area News newspaper and each day's edition of The Daily Advertiser, allowing users to flip through every page of the paper and view articles as they appear in the printed version. Subscribers also get daily access to interactive puzzles, including crosswords, Sudoku and the trivia quiz. The new-look Area News website will be faster to load and easier to read on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop, ensuring that your favourite local news, sport, community information and opinion is optimised for viewing on any device wherever you are. The refreshed site design launching Tuesday draws heavily on the feedback of hundreds of online users in the Riverina and MIA, with a sleek and uncluttered look and new streamlined functions designed to make it easier to find the latest news and enjoy and share your favourite reading. Editor Declan Rurenga said The Area News was responding to feedback from subscribers. "The challenges of the past two years have shown how important local news is to our community," he said. "By listening to our loyal subscribers and offering access to The Daily Advertiser and our other mastheads covering the Riverina we're giving them the best possible value, with all the Griffith news plus the best coverage of the rest of the region. "I hope this new offer attracts even more Area News subscribers so we can continue delivering the news that Griffith relies on to stay informed." The Area News and The Daily Advertiser are part of ACM, Australia's largest independent media company. The ACM network of 140 news websites and newspapers stretches into every state and territory, reaching 6.4 million regional, rural and suburban Australians a month.

