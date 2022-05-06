newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Musician brings new record to Griffith From 8pm on Friday, veteran bluesman Diesel brings his latest record Alone With Blues to life on the Griffith Regional Theatre's stage. The ARIA-award winning musician recorded and played each part of his latest record which evokes the memory of friend Chris Wilson, his partner on the Short Cool Ones album. Tickets are $70. New light to be shone on fresh artworks Light Up the Lane will bring together art, music, performers and food for the Banna Lane Festival. Stickie Fingers, Dookie and Shane, Murrumbidgee Jazz Collective, Jacinta Simpson and Ben Curphey are some of the performers feature, plus children's activities. It begins at 5pm with a Welcome to Country at near the GB Sports car park on Saturday. Weekend nightlife Jasmine Jade performs at the Sporties Club from 7pm on Friday. The Southside Leagues Club hosts Max and Charlie Jones from 8pm on Saturday. Joseph Sergi takes the stage at the Griffith Exies Club at 7.30pm on Saturday. The Cold Cowboys will take the mic at the Hotel Victoria from 8pm on Saturday. Side Effect, supported by DJ Rossi, will entertain at the Area Hotel from 10pm on Saturday. On Sunday, Max Jones eases you into the week at 2pm in the Area Hotel's beer garden. Parkrun at Ted Scobie Oval Griffith's parkrun is free, weekly, timed five kilometre event held every Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer. More information available at www.parkrun.com.au/tedscobieoval. Fresh food, crafts and more at the Showgrounds Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until midday on Sunday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, jewellery and plants. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club. Let us know! Got an event and want to get the word out? Emailing editor@areanews.com.au. READ MORE

