Banna Lane to light up with music and art
DIESEL
Musician brings new record to Griffith
From 8pm on Friday, veteran bluesman Diesel brings his latest record Alone With Blues to life on the Griffith Regional Theatre's stage. The ARIA-award winning musician recorded and played each part of his latest record which evokes the memory of friend Chris Wilson, his partner on the Short Cool Ones album. Tickets are $70.
LIGHT UP THE LANE
New light to be shone on fresh artworks
Light Up the Lane will bring together art, music, performers and food for the Banna Lane Festival. Stickie Fingers, Dookie and Shane, Murrumbidgee Jazz Collective, Jacinta Simpson and Ben Curphey are some of the performers feature, plus children's activities. It begins at 5pm with a Welcome to Country at near the GB Sports car park on Saturday.
GIG GUIDE
Weekend nightlife
Jasmine Jade performs at the Sporties Club from 7pm on Friday. The Southside Leagues Club hosts Max and Charlie Jones from 8pm on Saturday. Joseph Sergi takes the stage at the Griffith Exies Club at 7.30pm on Saturday. The Cold Cowboys will take the mic at the Hotel Victoria from 8pm on Saturday. Side Effect, supported by DJ Rossi, will entertain at the Area Hotel from 10pm on Saturday. On Sunday, Max Jones eases you into the week at 2pm in the Area Hotel's beer garden.
WEEKEND RUN
Parkrun at Ted Scobie Oval
Griffith's parkrun is free, weekly, timed five kilometre event held every Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer. More information available at www.parkrun.com.au/tedscobieoval.
SUNDAY MARKETS
Fresh food, crafts and more at the Showgrounds
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until midday on Sunday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, jewellery and plants. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
WHAT'S ON?
Let us know!
Got an event and want to get the word out? Emailing editor@areanews.com.au.
READ MORE
Comments
Discuss "WHAT'S ON: Banna Lane to light up with music and art"
Please note: All comments made or shown here are bound by the Online Discussion Terms & Conditions.