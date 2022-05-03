newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Griffith Blacks women's side survived a tough test as they were able to come away with a nail-biting win over Waratahs in Wagga on Saturday. Both sides scored the same amount of tries, with Jacklyn Vidler, Lele Katoa, Fapiola Uoifalelahi and Amelia Lolotonga getting over for the Griffith side. It came down to who was better with their kicking, and conversions from Janiana Ravu and Katoa made the difference as the Waratahs were only able to convert one of their tries to see Griffith come away with a 24-22 victory. It means the Blacks are now unbeaten through their three games so far this season, and it sets up a tasty encounter when they take on CSU Reddies this weekend. eRELATED The CSU side is currently sitting just ahead of the Blacks on points difference and is coming into the game off the back of a 32-5 win over Wagga Ag College. The top of the table clash kicks off at 2.20pm at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.

