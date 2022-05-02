newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The early morning rain and clouds disappeared and it turned into a fine golf cay at the Griffith Golf Club last Saturday for the 70 players contesting a single stableford. Chris Fuchs 37 points won A Grade, firing 75 off the stick on a countback over Peter Gill and Warren Bock. Charlie Guglielmino revelled in the heavy going, taking out B Grade with the days best score of 40 points. Gavin Aventi 35 points second. Alan Le Broque 36 points won C Grade, David Laird 34 points runner-up. Brad Hammond won the 4th pin, 7th Blake Millis, 8th Jacob Gaffey, 11th Martin Sweeney, 15th Jason Dunn, 16th Peter Gill. A medley single stableford on Sunday with 50 players. Bryan Salvestro 38 points won A Grade on a countback over Jason Brain 38 points. James Wythes 37 points best in B Grade over Trent McFadzean 35 points. Skeet Milne 34 points won C Grade, Alan Le Broque runner-up on 31 points. Pins to 11th Andy Arnold, 16th Chris Richards. The Annual General Meeting was held last Tuesday, May 3. President Robin Salvestro was pleased to report that the Club made a profit of $109.024.00 despite Covid and no longer getting Government cash flow boost and job keeper. He also paid tribute to the volunteers who continue to support the Club. The decision to again affiliate with R.D.G.A from W.R.D.G.A. should also be a benefit for members. The following members were elected to the Club Board-President Robin Salvestro, V.President Craig Barrington, Treasurer Geoff Smith, Captain Josh Stapleton, Directors Brett Jones, Dorian Radue, Marcus Blanch, Tony McBride. The Annual Report is on the Clubs website. The Club Pro is running clinics for both male and female members for a period of 8 weeks. All details from the Pro Shop on 69623742. RELATED Pleas for golfers to repair pitch marks and fairway divots are largely falling on deaf ears. The Club is mourning the passing of two of its past members, Gwen Hurst and Russ Robinson. Russ was a board for a number of years and started and sponsored the Russ Robinson Inter Town competition which ran successfully for a number of years. Condolences to both families. Monthly medal single stroke on Saturday, stablefords on Wednesday and Sunday. The veterans played the First Round of the Cudmore-Williams Trophy with Leeton at Griffith last Thursday with 43 players. Going into the Second Round, Griffith 31.6 points lead Leeton 29.5 points. Winners on the day, Cam Woodside 40 points on a countback Ray Marks (Leeton) 40 points, Kelvin Green (L) 36 points on a countback Dom DelGuzzo (L) John Kellelrman (L). Ladies Susan Reid 29 points (L). Susan Tyrell 27 points, Lyn Hedditch 25 points. Pins 4th John Gale, 7th Lee Kimball, 8th Dom Del Guzzo (L). Another single stableford this week. Last Wednesday's rain saw only 13 players turn out for a single stableford. Winner Roy Calabria 29 points, Len Sexton 24 points, Don Catanzariti 23 points. Anzac Days single stableford with 35 players in two grades. Div. 1 Geoff O'Callaghan 40 points, Taoloa Toru 38points. Div.2 James Semisi 39 points, John Wallace 39 points.

