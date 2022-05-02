newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Shots were flying from outside the box with success for the Hanwood Leonard Cup side, who picked up a convincing 8-1 win over South Wagga. After dominating the early stages of the game and having most of the possession in their attacking half, Hanwood were able to break the game open with Johane Oberholzer bringing across from out wide to her feet and then turning to shoot into the far corner. Jorja Heffer had a strong start to the game in the right-wing position and provided a ball for Nicola Zanotto, who took aim from outside the box, and it dropped just under the bar. Airlee Savage stepped up to convert from the penalty spot six minutes late after an unfortunate handball while the forward press from Hanwood forced a turnover, and Heffer took aim from range, and her looping shot found its way past the keeper to see Hanwood leading 4-0 at the break. Four minutes after the break, it was Oberholzer's turn to take a shot from the edge of the box, and she converted for her second of the game. South Wagga was able to pull one back almost immediately, Hanwood didn't let their foot off the throat. RELATED Heffer scored her second 10 minutes after South Wagga's first, while Zanotto completed her hat-trick in the final 10 minutes of the game to see Hanwood come away with convincing winners. Coach Anthony Zuccato was pleased to see things starting to really come together after three games. "We strung together passes and worked on combinations that we really wanted to work on," he said. "Apart from a few passes that weren't to feet or were a little bit short, they looked really good out there. "The girls up front picked their lines and ran them well and played for each other, which is good." The 8-1 win over South Wagga goes alongside a 6-1 win over Cootamundra to start the season at home before picking up a 2-1 win over Young on the road. "We are always a bit slow at the start, but we are working our way into it, I've been happy with the first couple of weeks," he said "Last week was brilliant away from home with a couple of reserve grade girls stepping up, and they did really well. "There are some promising things happening." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/161f3a01-cafd-47ae-b3b6-72507a81ef54.JPG/r0_305_6000_3695_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg