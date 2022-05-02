newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Yenda Blueheelers have picked up their first win of the season when they downed the Waratahs at Exies Oval on Sunday afternoon. Both sides were heading into the weekend looking to take their first points of the season, but it was the Blueheelers took the points with a 42-6 win. Sia Asomua scored a hat-trick while Sarah Well crossed for a double, with Eliza Baddock, Abbey Brill and Alannah Starr getting over for the Blueheelers. Falesiu Moli scored the only try for the Waratahs. Meanwhile, the Leeton Greens were able to keep their unbeaten start to the season alive as they defeated the Mallee Chicks 28-8. The West Wyalong side struck first before the Greenies were able answer, with Jessica Morton and Anna McClure finding their way over the line. RELATED The Leeton side was able to score another before halftime to lead 16-4, and then another two after the break had the Greens leading by 24. The West Wyalong side pulled one back at the end, but it wasn't enough as the Greens made it three wins from as many games. Hay was able to pick up their second win of the season with three tries to Luci Lugsdin and a try each to Polly Lugsdin, Ellie Darlow, Lily Weymouth and Zoe McRae, helping the Magpies to a 38-0 victory over Yanco-Wamoon. The Black and Whites rounded out the matches with a 32-0 win over Darlington Point Coleambally as they climbed into fourth on the ladder, two wins behind the ladder leading TLU Sharks, who had the bye, and Leeton.

