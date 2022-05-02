Timing is everything in elections

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

The divide between state and federal issues can be a convenient one for politicians. You've probably heard there's a federal election on May 21. Spending promises are stacking up from both sides, the incumbent member and environment minister, Sussan Ley has promised millions for a caravan park upgrade at Darlington Point, re-developing the Roxy Theatre in Leeton and brought the federal trade minister to talk wine exports. For its part, Labor has promised a community battery to be built in Leeton. Meanwhile, teachers across NSW will strike this week, the state's nurses haven't ruled out further industrial action and in other parts of Australia aged care staff are going on strike. Problems in health and education industries are things that impact us in our everyday lives. The candidates for this federal election won't have to worry about it though, or so they say, since it's the state government's problem. There have been times when the federal government has stepped in to provide funding or other arrangements, but at this point Ms Ley said federal intervention would be 'inappropriate'. While the responsibility for delivering health and education sits with the state government, it's not great timing if you happen to be running a federal election campaign. Federal Coalition MPs can easily dismiss state issues as not their worry, but make no mistake they're worried state issues will be one of the factors in voters' decision making. Declan Rurenga, editor drurenga@areanews.com.au