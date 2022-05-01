sport, local-sport,

Hanwood has continued their strong start to the season after picking up a 2-0 win over Lake Albert in Wagga on Sunday. Coach Jason Bertacco said it was pleasing to see his side put their plans into action. "We went in with a gameplan with a few ins and outs, but as I said, we have players who can step into every position," he said. "A lot of the boys went to another level, and it was a high-pressure game against Lake Albert, who came out to play. The way the boys performed in the first 45 minutes probably put the game to bed." Chaise Donetto got the scoring underway as after plenty of build-up, Hanwood was able to open up the right side and advance down the flank before a ball in picked out Donetto, who placed the ball home. RELATED Josh De Rossi continued his strong start to the season as after Hanwood forced a turnover, De Rossi was put through into a one-on-one, and he made no mistake. The win also saw Hanwood able to maintain a perfect record in defence. "We have kept another clean sheet, and we are putting a big emphasis on what we can do," he said. "We know that someone is going to score at one point or another, but we are putting pride in that backline, and by doing that, it is building the pressure up forward and the boys. "The three or four boys we had up top who kept interchanging, the pressure they put up on the Lake Albert backline set up the whole game." Hanwood will look to maintain their perfect record when they hit the road again to play Wagga United.

