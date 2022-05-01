sport, local-sport,

Yoogali SC's lack of clinical finishing has again hurt them as their hunt for the first win of the season rolls on after a 3-1 defeat at home to Canberra White Eagles on Sunday. The home side had the bulk of the chances in the first half but wasn't able to finish as they entered halftime level at 0-0. The White Eagles were able to hit the front before Adam O'Rourke was brought down in the box and converted the penalty to make it 1-all. The visiting side took the lead again before a mistake at the back saw them put the game to bed with a third in injury time. Coach Sante Donadel felt it was another case of missed chances costing them. We do so much hard work and then make one silly mistake, and they score and then we are under the pump again," he said. "I think we played well enough to win the game. We are putting things together properly and then a lack of concentration. "We had three or four good chances in the first half. They came out better than us in the second half, but that (the final goal) was a stupid goal where two players missed the ball. That breaks our back because we are in the game, and then a silly mistake like that." The swing to push Andrew Vitucci back into defence had worked well, according to Donadel. "We held the ball pretty well, and we defended well as a team," he said. "They held the ball, but they weren't going anywhere, and I think our decision making was a lot better today. We broke them out wide a lot and created chances. "Having Andrew at the back probably steadied the ship, and the combination was a lot better. Jack (Moon) with his overlapping runs made a big difference as well." RELATED Along with Vittuci and Moon, Donadel paid credit to the work of his forwards in O'Rourke, Joe Preece and Mason Donadel. "He (O'Rourke) deserved another couple of goals, and Joe (Preece) did as well, and Mason killed them in the first half and probably should have had a couple of goals as well," he said. "But if you don't score goals, you don't win games, and that's what it comes down to at the moment. It builds pressure, and the other team stays in the game longer and then that happens. I can't blame anyone, we just need to finish our chances." The under 23s were able to continue their strong start to the season with a 3-0 win over the White Eagles. Oscar Knight and Mohammad Jawad found the back of the net in the first half before Jawad finished the game off with his second with half an hour left in the game.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/8c428e86-e192-4725-b7bc-4b8ccfde4580.JPG/r667_855_4947_3273_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg