The Hay Magpies have picked up their first win in their return to Group 20 first grade after taking a nail-biting clash with Yanco-Wamoon on Sunday. Harley Hey led the way for the Magpies with a hat-trick while Ben Taylor, Jermaine Dixon and Jack Bolger crossed for one each. Hey's kicking proved to be the difference as he converted after the siren to give his side the 30-28 victory. Meanwhile, in Leeton, the Greens were able to maintain their unbeaten start to the season with a 54-0 victory over West Wyalong. RELATED George Broome, Shannon Bradbrook, Kirtis Fisher, Brayden Scarr and Brandon Catlin got over to give the Greenies a 28-0 lead at the break. Bradbook, Fisher, Broome and Scarr all scored again in the second half before Will Barnes put the icing on the cake in the 54-point win. Out at Coleambally, the Roosters were also able to keep their unbeaten streak alive with a 28-16 win over the Black and Whites.

