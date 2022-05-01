newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Waratahs have held on for their second win of the season after picking up a 40-28 win over Yenda at Exies Oval on Sunday. The Waratahs were able to pick up the first try of the afternoon after the Yenda defences fumbled a Jack Cooper grubber, Cooper was able to pounce on the lost ball to score. Ill-discipline proved costly for the Blueheelers as a penalty gifted the Waratahs the field position, and they were able to make the most of it with Billy Vearing crossing in the corner. The Blueheelers were able to hit back with their first venture into their attacking 20 metres as the Waratahs gave away a penalty, and after spreading the ball out wide, Broden Piva was able to get the ball down before being pushed into touch. After making the brave decision to run the ball on the last, Waratahs were over again, with Vearing scoring his second of the day. The sides traded tries in the remaining minutes, with James Girdler getting over for the Waratahs while Chris Latu and Isaiah Little-Buerckner got over for Yenda to see the score sitting on 22-16 at the break. It took until the 20 minutes into the second half as the Waratahs got over through Adam Twigg, but Isaiah Potts kept his side in touch, scoring off his own grubber but picked up an injury in the process. Cooper scored his second soon after, but Kyle Darrington kept his side within touching distance before Waratahs wrapped up the game with Pieter Jaffrey getting over to secure the 12-point win. RELATED Waratahs captain Shorne Ngu paid credit to his side's ability to stick to the task while under pressure. "They played really well and got there in the end. It was a tough game in the last 10 minutes, but we were able to get through it," he said. "We have the ability, and we still have some boys to come back. We have been turning up to training and putting the effort in, and it showed today." Ngu paid credit to the work of Cooper as well as Willie Lolohea, who had a strong game in the middle of the field. Potts was Yenda's best before coming from the field, while Latu played a strong game in the forwards.

