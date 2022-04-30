sport, local-sport,

The Griffith Blacks tried to fight back into their clash with the Waratahs but fell to a 29-22 defeat. The home side was able to make a strong start to the game to race out to a 24 point lead before the Blacks were able to hit back six minutes before halftime. The Blacks gave themselves a chance to get back into the game, with James Johnathan Pio able to get over with 20 minutes remaining. The fightback continued with another try five minutes later before the Waratahs were able to push the lead out to two converted tries. With four minutes remaining in the clash, Pio was able to crash over for his second and, with a successful conversion from Andrew Fauoo saw the margin at just seven points. RELATED The final siren would kill the Blacks charge, with the Waratahs able to hold on for the seven-point victory and condemn the Griffith side to their first defeat. The Blacks were up against it, with six players having to pull out of the side since Wednesday due to COVID, but Chris McGregor was pleased with the passion his side played with. "I think it might be the benchmark of our season. This is where we start from now," he said. "In the past few seasons, if we had a side put 20 points on us in the first half, they would have run away with it. The effort and passion they played with, I'm disappointed that we lost because I still think we could have played better, but I am extremely proud of the boys." McGregor was also pleased with how his side maintained their composure despite not getting the rub of the green with the close decisions.

