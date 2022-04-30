sport, local-sport,

The Griffith Swans again showed promise against a well-drilled Collingullie GP side as they fell to a 32-point defeat at Exies Oval on Saturday afternoon. The Swans always remained in touch of the Demons before they kicked away in the final term to come away with a 10.13 (73) to 6.5 (41) win. The Demons were able to kick the first three goals of the game, having had the ball pinned in the Swans' defensive 50 for much of the opening stage before Swans' captain Jack Rowston converted their first forward fifty entry to trail by 17 at the first change. A sloppy turnover from the visitors gave James Toscan the chance to reduce the margin before the side's traded goals to see the Demons leading by 26 at the main break. The Swans came out with plenty of intensity to start the second half, and Jordan Whitworth was able to pull the margin back to 17 points before Gullie kicked two goals in time on to make it a 30-point difference at the final change. The sides traded goals in the final term, with William Ellis and James Girdler kicking the majors for the Swans before the final siren blow to hand the Demons a 32-point win. RELATED Swans coach Greg Dreyer said there were plenty of positives to take from the defeat. "They were slick, well-drilled and ran the footy well, so to be able to stay with them for the bulk of the game was pleasing," he said. "That is pretty much the standard now for the year, we know that we can challenge, but it is our execution that is the issue." The defensive pressure and attitude were the most pleasing things for Dreyer. " You don't have to be the most skilled player, but you can still defend, and you can still chase," he said. In his first game of the season for the Swans, Taine Moraschi was among his side's bests. "He played very well, and Jay (Summers) as well back from the Giants," he said. "It just gives us a couple of more options through the midfield." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/8b471480-5e31-491d-aad8-016cf5aa7229.JPG/r93_188_5226_3088_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg