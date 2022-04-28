news, local-news, kooyoo street, benerembah, development, council, curran, joe rizzo, phil king

Griffith City Council's ongoing street redevelopments have made some headway recently, with the Kooyoo Street redevelopment overcoming a major hurdle but Benerembah Street having to make an adjustment. The Kooyoo Street redevelopment hit a roadblock in February with getting certification from Essential Energy and acquiring a few final materials. The hit caused a ripple effect and delay in Yambil Street's Stage 4 development, however the prioritised Kooyoo Street redevelopment is getting back on track. Engineering Design and & Approvals Manager Joe Rizzo said that the weather and services had delayed things but works were progressing. "There were delays with Kooyoo Street works due to the installation and relocation of essential services in the area, and due to the inclement weather," said Mr Rizzo. "Works are now progressing with the installation of road building gravel pavement works in preparation of paver installation." Councillor Dino Zappacosta asked about progress at a recent council meeting. "We did have the issue with electricity, so where is that up to?" Mr Rizzo explained that the electricity and internet connection was approved on the weekend of April 9 and 10. "The main delay with Kooyoo Street has been getting the Essential Energy and NBN approval ... so now contractors are working on bringing in the gravel." READ MORE: The Benerembah Street lighting improvement, on the other hand, has been held up by a sizable amount of hard rock underneath the surfact preventing power from being connected. Director of Infrastructure and Operations Phil King said that they were still hoping to complete the project by the June 30 planned date. "There has been a hold up due to the amount of rock discovered which prevented the power for the streetlights from being laid underground in Benerembah Street," said Mr King. The power has been redesigned to use overhead lines rather than going underground, but this has not yet been approved by Essential Energy and cannot be installed until that approval is granted. "Council expects that we will still be able to complete the project by the end of June all going well with obtaining the approval, sourcing the materials and then the contractor being able to complete the works," Mr King said. "Unfortunately, there is a lot outside of our control," he added.

