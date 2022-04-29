newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Roadshow to reveal secrets of the grey nomads For people looking to explore this wide brown land, the Caravan Lifestyle and Lesuire Roadshow comes to Griffith this weekend to help you start the journey. The roadshow begins on Friday and will run through to Sunday. Weekend nightlife around the city The Southside Leagues Club hosts Blume Events from 6.30pm on Friday. Hidden Thief will perform at the Griffith Exies Club from 7pm on Saturday. Analog Trick will entertain at the Coro Club from 7pm on Saturday. Tony L will take the mic at the Southside Leagues Club at 8.30pm on Saturday. DJ Bones will hit the decks at The Area Hotel, before The Madcoats take the stage at 10pm on Saturday. Weethalle Showground to come alive with music Country musicians Tom Maxwell, Brian Letton, Jay Podger, Col Driscoll, the Byrnes Sisters and the Redbak Studio Band among others will entertain at the Weethalle Country Music Muster this weekend. Camping sites are available. Tickets start from $10. More details at www.facebook.com/weethalleCMMuster. Parkrun at Ted Scobie Oval Griffith's parkrun is free, weekly, timed five kilometre event held every Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer. More information available at www.parkrun.com.au/tedscobieoval. Fresh food, crafts and more at the Showgrounds Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until midday on Sunday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, jewellery and plants. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club. Let us know! Got an event and want to get the word out? Emailing editor@areanews.com.au. READ MORE:

