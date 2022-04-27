sport, local-sport,

All eyes will turn to Coleambally this Sunday as the DPC Roosters attempt to keep their strong start to the season rolling when they take on the Black and Whites. The Roosters have taken victories over TLU Sharks and Hay Magpies to start the season but will face a tough test this weekend against the Panthers. Joey Peato and Johnathon Sila will face off against their old side, who they helped lift to the minor premiership last season. Meanwhile, in Leeton, Greens will look to maintain their unbeaten start to the season when they take on the Mallee Men. The Greens overcame a slow start against Yenda last weekend, and that is something they won't be looking to replicate, according to coach Hayden Philp. RELATED "I spoke to the guys after the game and at training last night. We know what needs to be done, and hopefully, there will be a big improvement this week," he said. "We can't go into games thinking that we are going to win. It was mainly in attack where we weren't running hard enough." The Mallee Men head into the game undefeated, having beaten Yenda in the first round before Easter. The Blueheelers will head into the weekend in search of their first win of the season when they take on Waratahs. It will see Yenda's Tom Sellars and Trey Woodland, as well as Waratahs' Willie and Moses Lolohea, face off against their old sides. In the final game of the round, the winless Yanco-Wamoon will play their first home game of the season against Hay. All games will kick off at around 2.35pm on Sunday.

