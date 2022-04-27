sport, local-sport,

Hanwood will look to carry their good form at the start of their stint away from home when they take on Lake Albert on Sunday afternoon. The Hanwood side won't play at home again until May 21, and coach Jason Bertacco knows a good run of results will set the side up well. "We have four away games in a row, and it was good to get the first one out of the way with a victory as well," he said. "It just builds that confidence knowing that you can go away and still play in a positive way and get a really positive result. "That was a big thing for us to make sure we started the away stint on a positive note because we know we have a tough month of footy ahead of us." It will also be a rare full card of football on Sunday as third and second grade will also feature against Lake Albert on the same day. Bertacco thanked Lake Albert for letting this to occur. "It's great that we can have the three grades for both clubs and that they can play on the same day. "That helps numbers-wise for both clubs because you aren't having to try and get blokes from the night before, they will be there on the day anyway." RELATED The Hanwood coach likes the idea of having all three grades playing on the same day because it gives a chance for the third grades to play in front of spectators. "We love having third grade, it just means we have extra players around the club," he said. "People don't get to watch the third graders much, so by having them on the same day, we have some talented 16-year-olds in that squad, and for them to be on the same day as seniors, they have been travelling with us the ones that backed up so to be on the same day as us it gives them that feeling of senior footy." The Hanwood second grade side has made a strong start out of the gates with 28 goals across the two games played, while third grade has also made an undefeated start to the season. Bertacco knows his side will be in for a tough challenge against a Lake Albert side who is normally up around the top of the table. "The club is travelling along pretty nicely at the moment, and coming up against Lake Albert we know that they are a very proud club," he said. "We know that we are in for a challenge all day. From thirds to first grade, they are going to be a big challenge. "The boys trained really well last night, and they are ready for the challenge." The Hanwood side will likely be without the services of Michael Cirillo, who picked up a foot injury, while there will be a couple more absentees with other commitments. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/47a6adb9-40ea-4e97-a826-fb88120f3ed1.JPG/r482_1042_3220_2589_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg