The Griffith Blacks will look to keep their strong start to the season going when they travel to Wagga to face their toughest test so far in 2022. They will take on a Waratahs side who have also made an undefeated start to the season after they picked up wins over Albury and Tumut. The Blacks have seen off challenges from both of those sides as well as Leeton and will be hoping to add Waratahs to that list. The travelling side will welcome back some power to their forward pack with Talilotu Uoifalelahi and Andries De Meyer coming back into the side while there is a chance Chris Latu will make a return. Unfortunately, Mitch White will miss another week after catching COVID. Coach Chris McGregor says he has little concern about what side goes on the park, having full confidence in anyone who steps into the side. "For our first three rounds, we haven't named the same side once, which shows that we are in a fairly good stage at the moment where no matter who we name, they will go out and do the job," he said. In a game that could be played in wet conditions, McGregor knows it will come down to who controls the ball best. "It means we will just have to hold onto the ball and make sure our ball security is good," he said. "I said last week that our backs would win us the game, which I thought they did, but the forwards will win us the game this week. "If it is wet, it will come down to how much we control the ball in the forward pack." Another area the Blacks will have to be careful is with their discipline after they picked up four yellow cards from the win against Tumut. McGregor knows his side's best chance comes from keeping 15 players out on the field. The club's strong position has been highlighted with three 'Blackouts' to start the season, but McGregor knows this weekend will be a different challenge. RELATED "Our first three games of the year two have been in Griffith, and the other was in Leeton," he said. "We have all four grades playing, so everyone has to get on board and make sure we are there, and that will be one of the biggest challenges across all four grades to make sure everyone is available and makes an effort." It will be a busy day at Conolly Rugby Park, with third grade kicking off at 11.40am with second grade to follow at 12.55pm. The women's side will look to continue their winning start to the season when they take to the field at 2.20pm, with first grade to round out the day starting at 3.15pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/3edd6905-69fe-44bc-b0c2-9da79e46bdca.JPG/r1053_777_5746_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg