Griffith Swans know they are in for a battle on Saturday when they play host to Collingullie GP at Exies Oval. The Swans will be able to pick up a win against their rivals, and their ability to fight under pressure pleased coach Greg Dreyer. "It was good to get challenged the way that we were and be able to respond, so that is a definite positive," he said. "Being a little bit more controlled with how we play will be key. "It will be a good challenge to back up. We can execute when the game isn't quite as intense, so it will be interesting now to try and execute that style under more pressure." This weekend looks like it will be wet, which will be an added challenge for the clash with Demons. " We have some boys who play that style of game," he said. "It will be about having the right line-up and getting the right blokes into positions where they are going to have to do a lot of contested footy. "Then balance that with the outside run with fellas who can pick the footy up and run." RELATED The Swans should be able to welcome back Leigh Owens, while their Giants squad members in Taine Moraschi and Jay Summers, will also be back in the fold. " From all reports, they have played well for the Giants," he said. "They have probably played five or six games already this year, so they will be very handy." The under 17.5s will look to continue their strong start to the season when they get underway at 10.30am, with first bounce in first grade at around 2.10pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/3f7640e9-f90a-4346-ba6c-887b02c8cbb3.JPG/r1340_1147_4266_2800_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg