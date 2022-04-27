news, local-news, banna lane festival, art, michael black, abstract, wall, whats-on

Artwork has officially begun on this year's Banna Lane Festival, with artists picking up their paintbrushes and setting to work on their own patches of Griffith. The festival features many local artists, but also promises a few guests from out-of-town who'll be bringing their own touch to Griffith while they stay. Abstract artist Michael Black has come from Sydney to paint a wall on the corner of Kooyoo Street and Banna Lane- prime artistic real estate. Mr Black said that his wall would be his take on a landscape, bright and colourful. While he's worked in regional Australia before, he said he was excited to be in Griffith for the first time. "It's interesting coming to more of a rural town and painting. It's a really nice community of people, everyone's stopping to say hi," he said. "I feel really privileged to come and be a part of the festival." Mr Black thought the festival itself was an excellent idea, and was full of praise for organiser Carrah Lymer. "I saw it was getting up a lot of momentum through the work that Carrah's doing - it's pretty awesome. A lot of artists have jumped on board, so I thought it'd be a great opportunity." While he's here, he said he was keen to enjoy some of Griffith's famous food and wine, but ever the artist - he was mostly looking forward to meeting and engaging with the others. He singled out Claire Foxton and Thomas Jackson as particular artists he admired. Of course, before that can happen, the work needs to be done. He estimated he's probably used 50 litres of white paint just preparing the wall, but with that done, the fun part can start. Mr Black said there's still a bit more preparation to do before he starts filling in the canvas. IN OTHER NEWS Unfortunately, it's not all rainbows and sunshine. A forecast of rain over the next days looks to be an obstacle for the artists. Several have had to put work on hold for a day as they wait for things to dry up. "The rain is my nemesis," Mr Black laughed. "It definitely has impacts. Obviously paint drying, but safety-wise as well. It's been a bit on and off so hopefully it's sweet for the rest of the day." "If I get a few hours in, I'll be happy today, but the rain is a bit of a killer for stuff like this." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129741260/a69caffa-6945-4459-b9f2-aedae5889943.jpeg/r0_222_4032_2500_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg