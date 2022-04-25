newsletters, editors-pick-list, dance workshops, ballet workshops australia, laura bailey, ellise pellizzer, dancing, school holidays

School holiday dance workshops got off to a resounding success, with local dancers enjoying three days of workshops with Ballet Workshops Australia. Dancers from Shannon's Dance Studio Griffith, DiSalvatore Dance Academy and Jodi's Dance Company all met together to learn from professional dancers including Griffith's own Ellise Pellizzer. Miss Pellizzer is a former DiSalvatore dance student, who now teaches locally. SDS graduate Ella Moon came to visit as well, taking some time from where she now trains full time on the Gold Coast. Laura Bailey from BWA said "It is lovely for the younger students and former teachers to have their graduates return home and participate in such events, inspiring the next lot of hopeful dancers." She added that the teachers had been very impressed with the individuals and the studios who have been nurturing the dance talent of Griffith and the surrounding areas, and ensuring a high standard. The workshops wrapped up with a friends and family showcase on the last day, with dancers sharing short routines that they had learned. Lily Dal Broi, Annie Villa and Learna Torresan were recognised with some special awards, along with Tempi Halliburton. READ MORE: This was the second of the workshops that Miss Dal Broi has attended, and she said they were good opportunities. "I loved being able to attend BWA in my home town. The teachers who are all working in the industry were more than willing to share their knowledge of the industry and their dance skills," she said. Ms Bailey took the chance to thank Shannon's Dance Studio for the facilities used. "It's wonderful to have so many dance studios in Griffith and we appreciate the opportunity to work with dancers from everywhere in one location," she said. Ms Bailey said that they would be looking forward to more workshops in the future after such a response to the new workshops. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129741260/229643e4-c87e-455b-915d-cbf07bc7133d.jpeg/r0_536_4032_2814_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg