news, local-news, gaming, esports league, competition, griffith regional theatre, smash bros, mario kart, teenagers, video games

Griffith's most committed high school-aged gamers gathered at the Regional Theatre today for the Griffith Esport League, competing in Super Smash Bros and Minecraft to see who will be crowned the ultimate champion. The day kicked off with the Super Smash Bros tournament, running through a bracket pairing off players in 1v1 matches. The later half of the day featured a Minecraft tournament, along with dedicated free play sections for those who were keen to be involved in a less competitive element. William Gray-Mills was one of the players competing, and while he was doing well, he said he wasn't as confident before entering the competition. "I was kinda nervous since I haven't played this game in ages but after playing it a bit, I'm more confident," he said. "I haven't played it in probably two years as I don't have a Switch, so I play it at friend's places." Regarding the event as a whole, Mr Gray-Mills said "I think it's a good idea, it's something to do in the school holidays," he said. His friend Finley Sales came along for moral support, but was keen to compete in the Minecraft competition later in the day. Darren Kwan is the president of the Australian Esports Association and Executive Producer of the Australian Esports League. He said there were similar events almost every weekend. "It's really about giving access to players in different areas, so we do regional or country. In the metro cities, you get a lot more experienced players but in the country, it's a lot more people for who it's their first time. It's a bit more fresher," Mr Kwan said. "For us, it's all about participation and seeing that new blood coming in." Samuel Randall is another Smash Bros competitor, with quite a number of hours on Mr Gray-Mills. He confessed he's got over 400 hours logged in the game. Partner in crime is Joseph Sergi, who was there to spectate and practise his commentating skills. READ MORE Mr Sergi was keen to get involved in the open Mario Kart tournament the next day. The two had some tips for other keen gamers. "My tips for Smash players is to just practice. The more you practice, the better you get. Practice with a certain character, and then go on to other characters, and you can watch videos. Get an idea of how the top players play, and you can replicate that," Mr Randall said. Mr Sergi agreed. "For Mario Kart, I'd agree. Practice is everything, learn the shortcuts and hold on to your mushrooms. There are some shortcuts that you need mushrooms for, so hold on to them for those." The tips clearly worked out, with Mr Randall taking out the trophy and walking away with a brand-new headset. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129741260/611c8aeb-5c51-412c-a0db-6c6c085c04e9.JPG/r0_351_4928_3135_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg