A story of strength, hope and cricket is on it's way to Griffith Regional Theatre, bringing the story of First Nations cricketer Johnny Mullagh to life on May 3. Black Cockatoo is the story of Australia's first cricket team to play in England and the 13 Aboriginal men who voyaged overseas to play the game over 150 years ago. It focuses on Australia's first indigenous sporting hero, Johnny Mullagh, and his incredible talent, personality and grit. After a group of young activists sneak into the Wimmera Discovery Centre, they learn the truth of what happened to Mr Mullagh and explore his legend. The play comes as a collaboration between Australian writer Geoffrey Atherden and director Wesley Enoch. Mr Atherden is best known for his work on 'Mother and Son' and 'BabaKiueria' while Mr Enoch is known for his shows 'The 7 Stages of Grieving' and 'Black Medea.' Mr Enoch said, "Australian cricket is full of characters and stories. Few would know about the first-ever Australian team to tour to England. Telling neglected stories is what theatre does well." He added "The decision to have an all-Indigenous cast, where the actors play all roles including white English characters, is a way of owning the whole story and providing a commentary on race politics." READ MORE "Actors switch seamlessly from actors today, Aboriginal characters in 2018, and a range of characters in1868. Time and place are fluid as we connect the past, present, and future to tell this story." The play stars Joseph Althouse, Phoebe Grainer, Kyle Shilling, Colin Smith, Mema Munro and Aaron McGrath. Mr Shilling's role is especially exciting after his performance in 2020's 'Sunshine Super Girl,' now returning to Griffith for an all-new performance. Acting manager of the theatre, Marg Andreazza, said they were excited to have Mr Shilling return. "If you want to see a wonderful piece of theatre you're sure to enjoy this show, especially if you're a fan of cricket. We cannot wait to have Black Cockatoo on stage and we're also excited to have Kyle Shilling back in Griffith." Black Cockatoo will play at Griffith Regional Theatre on May 3. Tickets are available from the theatre's website. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander audiences are advised that this show contains names and depictions of people who have died.

