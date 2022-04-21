newsletters, editors-pick-list, dan tehan, election, bill calabria, wineries, trade, china, dispute, sussan ley

The Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, Dan Tehan, is on a tour of some of Griffith's economic powerhouses beginning with Calabria Family Wines. Mr Tehan and member for Farrer Sussan Ley visited the winery to chat to director Bill Calabria. Mr Calabria took the tour through the winemaking process and discussed his own journey to running Calabria Wines before discussing the recent trade disputes between Australia and China. Since 2020, political tensions have put a halt to Australian exports to China and major industry has been struggling to make up the deficit. Calabria Family Wines is now looking at expanding trade with the UK and Japan among others, with an upcoming trip to Germany also on the books. Mr Tehan explained that he visited the winery to discuss future opportunities for the Commonwealth government to assist industry as well as discuss what challenges and opportunities they're facing. "The China trade dispute has had an impact but they're looking for new markets and to expand other markets ... they'd appreciate support in terms of export market development so I was able to inform them that in the budget, there's 100 million in development grants that they can apply for," Mr Tehan said. READ MORE Mr Calabria said that he was hoping for more than a gesture, and hoped to see definitive results from the meeting. He welcomed the opportunity to educate the ministers on the current state of the wine industry. "I don't care who's in government as long as they look out for what we need. It's good to have them coming here and being on the ground," he said. "You need people on the ground understanding the challenges, so they're not sitting in Sydney trying to make decisions without that understanding." Later today, Mr Tehan will visit Sunrice in Leeton and the Sikh temple to discuss other economic opportunities. "Obviously, this India FTA is a complete game-changer between the economic relationship between Australia and India so I want to talk to the Indian community about that," Mr Tehan said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129741260/9c51f1ce-278a-4d25-9d5f-c1157604a8fc.JPG/r0_119_4928_2903_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg