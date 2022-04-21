AN ICONIC MIA property has been listed for sale by the Tabain family. Roseneath farm comes to market after four decades of continuous ownership focusing on grain production, storage and transportation, with Matt, Jon and Mark Tabain having built a successful business from the work of their parents Jim and Sandra Tabain. Located five kilometres from Leeton and 66 kilometres from Griffith, Roseneath spans 2483 hectares, of which 2383 hectares (96 per cent) is arable farmland and 971 hectares (39 per cent) currently irrigated with flood and/or centre-pivot irrigation systems in place. The gently sloping acreage is underpinned by red loam and red sandy-loam topsoils over clay subsoils, while the property has direct frontage to the Murrumbidgee Irrigation Main Canal at Leeton, with an annual irrigation entitlement of 2493Ml. READ MORE CBRE's Boo Harvey, Matt Childs and David Goodfellow have been appointed to manage the sale campaign, with expressions of interest due before 4pm on May 12. "Rarely are properties of this scale and calibre offered for sale within the Riverina region," Ms Harvey said. "A key feature of Roseneath is the broad range of enterprises the property can support. Beyond its existing grain and livestock facilities, there is the scope for further development to produce permanent crops of nuts, fruit and/or vegetables. The opportunities are amazing. "That is all complemented by the farm's proximity to the region's grain and horticultural packaging and processing facilities." Roseneath has a track record of growing dryland and irrigated winter crops such as wheat, barley, canola, vetch and lupins, as well as irrigated summer crops such as rice and maize. The farming operations are supported by Roseneath's 40,000-tonne grain storage and handling facility, which spans nearly 11,000sqm, and is accompanied by grain silos, a grain dryer and a registered weighbridge with bitumen-road access suitable for B-double transportation. The farm has also produced vast numbers of high-quality sheep, and broke the national per-head sale price for prime lambs in a Griffith auction in 2018. To support the livestock business, Roseneath boasts comprehensive livestock handling and feeding facilities. The property has three substantial brick homesteads, with the original 1963 dwelling complemented by two modern homes, built in 2010 and 2012. "This opportunity will suit a savvy investor wanting to take advantage of a proven, highly-productive asset with huge scope for further development and land use change," Ms Harvey said. "We're looking forward to showing it to as many people as possible." For more information visit www.cbre.com. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

