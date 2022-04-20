newsletters, editors-pick-list, donate blood, mobile blood donation bus, blood, platelets, plasma, donate, o negative, universal

Time to roll up your sleeves since the Red Cross's mobile donor centre, or 'the blood bus' as it's been nicknamed, will be coming to Griffith in the next month to collect vitally needed donations. With blood in short supply recently, Red Cross Lifeblood has been urging anyone eligible to donate some blood for use in transplants, particularly any universal donors. Just recently, the Easter long weekend threatened supplies of O-negative blood, dropping reserves to the lowest they've been in the last year. O-negative blood, as a universally accepted blood, is used in emergency situations when a patient's blood type is unknown. O-negative blood makes up 15 per cent of hospital orders across Australia, but fewer than seven per cent of the population have the rare blood type. "This rare blood type is in high demand because it can be given in emergency situations where a patient's blood group is unknown," Cath Stone, Lifeblood's Executive Director of Donor Services, said. "It's often stocked in ambulances and rescue helicopters to be used for trauma patients who can require huge quantities in a short amount of time." Ms Stone added that people with type-A blood were also urged to make an appointment. "In particular we are looking for people with O and A blood types to donate. These blood groups make up nearly 90 per cent of patients in hospital and we need donors of these blood types," Ms Stone said. READ MORE The mobile donor centre will be parked on Kidman Way, just near the Repco service centre. While timing is limited for the rest of April, the bus will be returning between May 3 to May 6, and towards the later state of the month between May 19 and 20. With one in three people needing blood donations at some point in their life, there has never been a better time to roll up your sleeves and give a bit of the red stuff. Bookings and more information can be found at lifeblood.com.au or by calling at 13 14 95.

