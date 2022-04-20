news, local-news, health care, regional, advisory, board, panel, bronnie taylor, helen dalton, brad hazzard

The NSW Government has opened expressions of interest for a new advisory body for regional health, with NSW Farmers encouraging members to apply. The 'Regional Health Ministerial Advisory Panel' is a new body being set up to advise the Minister for Regional Health, the Minister for Health and their secretary on the state of healthcare in regional NSW. Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said the panel would play a key role as the state government looks to create better health outcomes for regional or rural people - especially crucial now as hospitals contend with staffing shortages. "This panel will give people working in rural and regional healthcare as well as those living in the regions the opportunity to be directly involved in shaping the future of their healthcare system," Mrs Taylor said. RELATED "The panel will strengthen community engagement and foster genuine co-design principles in the development of healthcare services in regional NSW." Member for Murray Helen Dalton was less confident in the program's potential success, suggesting that it was another exercise in bureaucracy that would allow blame-shifting. "We've got the local health advisory boards which are supposed to give feedback but they're almost just there to tick the boxes. They don't advocate for what needs to be done," she said. "I don't know what we have to do to make them understand that this is not good enough ... Nobody takes any responsibility. When I go to Brad Hazzard, he'll say to go to Bronnie Taylor and she'll deflect me back to Hazzard." "I'm just wondering how she is going to make any substantial change." READ MORE Mrs Dalton added her own ideas to improve the status of regional health, including financial reforms to attracting doctors to the bush and fast-tracking international doctors accreditation. "I think the government and the federal government should immediately fast track accreditation for overseas doctors. Cut the red tape and get them out to the regions and rural areas." "Something's got to change. We know that our life expectancy is five years shorter than our city counterparts, that statistic is staggering." Mrs Dalton also suggested that Ms Taylor would be facing pressure from the upcoming release of the regional health inquiry, which is currently scheduled to be released on May 5.

