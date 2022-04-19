news, local-news, anzac day, war memorial, museum, veterans, soldiers, pat cox, theo bollen

The Griffith War Memorial Museum will be open for ANZAC day, providing an opportunity for visitors to go and learn more about war's impact on the area and the local people who fought. The GWMM is usually open on Fridays and Saturdays, but will be opening for ANZAC Day after the ceremony in Memorial Park for the rest of the day. Pat Cox, the secretary of the museum, said that they would be opening and encouraging all to come in remembrance to learn and connect with the history. "We'll be open after the ceremony. There's no charge, but there will be a donation box if people want to donate," she explained. "We have exhibitions set out in order of different campaigns, as well as a special exhibit for ANZAC Day... it's all local, it's very local-focused." That local emphasis is crucial, with the museum offering The museum recently created an exhibit about the Boer War, courtesy of Griffith's "History Hero" Theo Bollen. IN OTHER NEWS Ms Cox added that they would like to see more attendees at the museum, especially more locals. "We don't get as many locals as we get visitors ... locals tend to accept that they'll get there one day and then don't get to it," she said. "We look forward to schools returning, the last years haven't had as many because of COVID. We do welcome excursions." In addition to more guests, the museum is also keen to increase it's number of volunteers. "We have some older volunteers. The older volunteers are very reliable but there are less of them so we need some more," Ms Cox said. She explained her own motivation for volunteering. "I had family involved in war and I was a member of the RSL Women's association so the memorial was the next step." The museum will be open "for as long as people are coming in" on April 25, serving tea and ANZAC biscuits.

