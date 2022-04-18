news, local-news, blood sweat and beers, craft beer, festival, whats-on, grainmother, alcohol

A long journey for Grainmother Brewing Supplies came to a 'head' with the success of Griffith's first ever craft brewing festival on April 16 - celebrating all things beer. The 'Blood, Sweat and Beers' festival came about from a desire to connect with nearby brewers and create an opportunity for all who love beer and the brewing process to connect and network. To that end, Megan Tai and Adam Gaffey started the process to put together a festival many months ago. The day itself saw around 1000 people enter the Community Gardens to try some of the Riverina's best local brews, selling out both pre-booked tickets and tickets at the door. Ms Tai said the day had been a huge success, especially considering the new nature of the event. "It's been really, really good - a successful event for the first year. Everyone's been super excited for next year," she said. RELATED She added that with Griffith being so wine-dominant, 'Blood, Sweat and Beers' had really been able to capture the hearts of those less wine-inclined. "They just loved it - Griffith is so dominant with wine, people were just wanting something new so this festival just brought a different light and captured a lot of different people. There's a market in Griffith for that." The other half of Grainmother, Mr Gaffey said there were things they could improve on but that they were thrilled with how it played out. "It went better than expected - there's some areas that we think we could beef up on but overall, it was a good success. Feedback was really positive, vendors were really happy." "In terms of beverages, nobody ran out. A couple of the food trucks ran out so that wasn't the best but it's something we can work on next year." IN OTHER NEWS Any concerns that the overlap between Vintage Festival and the beer celebration could have impacted the success of either were quickly put aside. "We kinda nailed that demographic we were looking for," Mr Gaffey said. "As we know, the Vintage Festival is very young. 18 to 25-year-olds go there so it's a very different demographic. We attract the middle-aged and have more of a family-friendly sort of event," Ms Tai elaborated. Whether we see a return to the festival in the future remains to be seen, with Grainmother currently catching up on some well-deserved rest. Both seem keen to continue fostering their new relationship with nearby brewers however. They were quick to thank everyone who had helped put the festival together. "There was overwhelming support from our sponsors, we had a lot of family and friends support it as well," Mr Gaffey said. "We just have to thank those people who really helped us out with getting over the line." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129741260/36f6c4eb-2d37-4a2c-809b-b5c57b142838.jpeg/r0_47_904_558_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg