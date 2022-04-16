news, local-news, easter, long weekend, brunch, children's, religion, david polhill, CWA park, whats-on

Griffith's Children's Easter Brunch drew the crowds on Easter Saturday, bringing kids and their families to CWA Park for music, snacks and games. The celebration, organised as a collaboration between the region's Christian groups, is a staple of Griffith's Easter calendar along with the annual Vintage Festival and the producer's market at Piccolo Farm. Along with a wide array of sweet treats and snacks, the day featured a whole range of activities to get the whole family involved from a miniature croquet set to stilt-walking and live music. Maya Cromie said that while she enjoyed the entire event, she especially loved the stilts and hula-hooping activities, and that her favourite food stall was the biscuit making station. "I like that there's heaps of different activities," she said. She was especially looking forward to Easter tomorrow, anticipating a sizeable supply of chocolate. Miss Cromie and her father Michael, along with sibling Xavier have travelled to Griffith all the way from Melbourne to visit family over the long weekend, and have a packed schedule while in the city. Beginning with the Children's Brunch, they'll be heading to the 'Blood, Sweat and Beers' festival today and then going to Piccolo Family Farms tomorrow morning for breakfast before heading back to their hometown of Melbourne on Monday morning. David Polhill, one of the organisers of the event, said that the day had gone well despite a fear that lingering COVID concerns could have limited the turnout. "Everything's so uncertain these days, you just don't know but it's really good." Representatives from all sorts of Christian groups such as LifeSource church, Fusion Australia and Jamie King from Red Frogs Australia said they were already looking forward to next year, with a couple ideas to make it fresh and expand the scope of the event. "We do want to have more stuff next year ... bigger and better." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129741260/6c180fab-6c8b-4615-8bc6-4fef11fa9a45.JPG/r0_351_4928_3135_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg