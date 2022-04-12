news, local-news, casella, donation, tonga, community centre, nau mahe, peta dummett

A shipping container of vitally needed supplies has begun it's journey to Tonga, courtesy of the Griffith Community Centre, the Tongan community and a container donated by the Casella family. After an underwater volcano erupted and sent a tsunami through the Kingdom of Tonga in January, the local Tongan community gathered to donate needed supplies and goods for their families and friends back home. Nau Mahe took the lead on organising the effort, collecting container after container of donations and getting them ready to go. Casella Family Brands volunteered to provide the container and shipping costs, as well as staff from the company offering to help load the container. Ms Mahe was especially grateful to everyone who had donated supplies, time or money to the mammoth undertaking. Peta Dummett from the community centre said that the help from Casella Family Brands couldn't be understated. "I sent an email to Casella's and asked if they could support us sending a container, and John didn't hesitate ... through that process, we got financial support - we got charity status with the shipping company." In total, there were over 90 44-gallon drums of donations in addition to larger items that wouldn't fit in a drum such as a fridge, a bedframe and a number of mattresses. "Under the auspices of the community centre, Casella Family Brands kindly donated a container and also covered the costs of shipping to Tonga ... Casella Family Brands have gone out of their way to support struggling families in the Kingdom of Tonga, and that's what community is all about," Ms Mahe said. IN OTHER NEWS "This project was a beautiful demonstration of what we can accomplish when we collaborate and work together for the common good of all." The community centre also noted the contributions of the Griffith Uniting Church that allowed the community to meet there and stored some of the drums in the time before the container was ready to go. The container has now been sent to Melbourne, and will depart for the Kingdom of Tonga on April 14. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129741260/1fb5c35a-3cd7-44e5-8217-7bd2c40c4daf.jpeg/r0_134_1008_704_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg