The Griffith Blacks have flexed their muscle with a commanding 55-0 victory over local rivals the Dianas in Leeton on Saturday. The Dianas were able to make a solid start to the game, holding onto the ball and trying to wear down the Griffith defence. After a mistake from the Dianas brought about a turnover, the Blacks were able to make an almost immediate impact, with Jasinta Seukeni opening the scoring. The visitors got a roll-on from there, with Liti Qaranivalu, Janiana Ravu and Amelia Lolotonga crossing before halftime to see the Griffith side leading 27-0 at the break. The momentum continued to roll the Blacks' way in the second half as they scored straight from the kick-off through Lele Katoa, while Qaranivalu and Lolotonga were able to score their second of the afternoon to push the lead further. The return of Katoa was something that coach Lama Lolotonga had been looking forward to. "I have been waiting for the day where she is able to come back," he said. "She played really well." RELATED Fetuli Mateo wrapped up the convincing 55-point win for the Blacks. Lolotonga was pleased with the work at training showing on the field. "I think what we worked on during the week really show out there," he said. "We still have plenty of work to do but we are getting there. "They are starting to build up their confidence now and hopefully we are able to carry that through the whole season." The Blacks have a two-week break between games before their clash with Waratahs. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/7c4ea66d-526d-4c60-8d64-e94792f251ca.JPG/r440_806_5280_3541_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg