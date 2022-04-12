sport, local-sport,

The two top teams from the 2021 season met in the opening round of the Group 20 League Tag season, and it looks like those two teams will be in the mix again this season. Leeton and the Black and Whites faced off, and it was the Greens who were able to make a fast start with a quickfire double to Anna McClure. The Panthers hit back late in the first half, with Lara Rossetto getting to a loose ball first after a last tackle kick was allowed to bounce, while Lily-Bele Misiloi was able to get past the Greens defence to see the Black and Whites leading 12-10 at the break. The Greens capitalised on a mistake from the Black and Whites, with Jessica Borgese giving Leeton the lead while McClure was able to get her third of the day and saw the Leeton side leading 22-12. The Panthers pulled one back with the final play of the game with Shemeikah Monaghan crossing to see the final score hand Leeton the two points with a 22-18 win. RELATED Meanwhile, a double to Kady Amarant and one try each to Mackenzie Parkes and Amelia Rees helped West Wyalong open their season with a 20-10 win over Yenda. TLU Sharks were also able to make a winning start to their season with an 18-12 win over Darlington Point Coleambally. Madison Morris was among the try scorers for the Sharks while Tamsin Hughes and Shona Wilde crossed for the Roosters.

