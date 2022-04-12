sport, local-sport,

A good field on Wednesday with 23 ladies playing a Stableford. Kathy King is continuing her consistent run and with 37 points had the best score of the day and won Division One from Cherie Eade with 34 points. Division Two was won by Chris Cunial on a countback from Robyn Barrington. Both Ladies scored 35 points. There were eleven balls in the ball competition and the score required was 28 points on a countback. Congratulations to the winners of the Rose Alpen and Dale Spence trophies who were, Division One Kathy King, Division Two Cherie Eade and Division Three Chris Cunial. Thank you ladies for your donation. On Saturday only eight players took to the course to play a Maximum Stroke round. Annie Hicks carded 75 nett and won the day from runner up Dulcie Knight whose score was 77 nett. Balls went to 81 nett. The second round of the Matchplay was played on Sunday and the result was Kathy King v Cherie Eade - Kathy won 1 up. The final match is - Kathy King v Lyn Hedditch. On Thursday some ladies travelled to participate in the Leeton Ladies Tournament. Elizabeth Graham was the Scratch Runner up, Kathy King won the Visitor's Trophy, Chris Cunial and Dulcie Knight each won a prize. Thank you to one and all who made the effort to support Leeton's Tournament. Today's competition is a 4BBB Stableford and Saturday's event will be a Stableford. A reminder the course will be closed on Wednesday 23 April and our mid week competition will be played on Tuesday April 22, and it will be a Stableford.

