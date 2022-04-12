sport, local-sport,

Notably absent from the Feral's first post daylight saving and grand final briefing for the Bacchus competition were the leaders of both the short and the long course competition. In the case of Anthony Trefilo this didn't matter as he had sufficient points to win the competition even if as reported last week, he decided him to stay at home on the sofa. For Lyn Potter it was a different story, she was 11 points behind the leader and after a strong performance last week her handicap jumped from 1 to 3 minutes. Potter needed to finish in the top 20 to seize the trophy. Her 10th placing and 21 points was more than enough to put her name forever on the trophy and into the record books. She is also the most senior Feral to ever win a competition. Short course line honours went to Nate Mingay whose 13m:34s was the fastest time on the day, and a PB for the competition. Elise Munro was 2nd with a time of 18m:19s, also a PB and Lynsey Pasin in 3rd place 18m:21s was the first adult to cross the line. There were plenty of walkers again, and Michelle Signor proved herself to be the fastest "pure" walker, as opposed to a few who bravely throw a few runs into their walk. Further back, Neil Palframan finally managed to get around the track following a saga of COVID imprisonment and foot surgery. RELATED Tom Mackerras put in his best performance for the 9km long course Bacchus competition to claim 1st place with a time of 54m:59s. Brendon Sinclair was 2nd 44m:12s. Last week Keith Riley and John Johns allegedly jumped the gun and were disqualified. Both put in strong performances this week, Riley was 3rd and Johns 8th. Sheila Marcus in 6th place was the 1st and fastest female. Aidan Fattore in 10th place was the fastest male. Forgetting that with the end of Daylight Saving the Feral's had returned to a 4:30pm start time Anthony Trefilo dress for another blistering run turned up just before 5:30pm. Luckily, he had enough points to win the long course Bacchus competition for the 2nd time. The last time was 2010. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/1262ee78-57ce-4ed9-9157-74ed73e5d25b.jpeg/r0_101_480_372_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg