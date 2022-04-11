news, local-news, rotar, ukraine, russia, immigration, griffith, olga, vadym, valentyna

After weeks of stress, traveling and a quarantine zone, the Rotar family is on the ground in Griffith and now begins the process of looking towards what the future holds for them. Olga Rotar and her husband Vadym have been hard at work bringing their extended family to Australia from Ukraine, dealing with visa applications and immigration lawyers but their hard work has paid off with the family arriving in March. Victoria, Valentyna, and Irina Rotar were in Mykolaiv when Russia invaded Ukraine and the bombing began, and it was weeks before they could secure a trip out as public transport services shut down and nobody was willing to travel through combat zones. Victoria especially struggled with depression and despair as the family was working at getting them out, she was confident that there was no way out of the country from where they were. "I was messaging everyone I know in Ukraine asking if they knew anyone who was driving to the border and that we'd pay any money they wanted," explained Mr Rotar. "Someone said they knew a guy who was crazy enough to do it." The journey itself was fraught, being redirected a number of times due to shelling or active combat zones, but they eventually made it across the Polish border and to a degree of safety. From there, the Rotars contacted an immigration lawyer who helped them secure visitor's visas and fly them to Australia. While happy to be safe and secure, Victoria said she was facing survivor's guilt now that she has left the active combat zone while others remain - the family is still in contact with others in the country. Irina's classmates and friends have scattered to the winds, with some going to Italy, Poland or France, but many of Victoria and Valentyna's friends remain in Ukraine. "They came to us, so they knew we would support them but other people don't have anyone overseas." "They're just scared... they can leave, but it's difficult. Sometimes fear of the unknown is greater than the fear of bombs." They've looked into counselling after their traumatic experience, but it's not as easy as it seems. "They have so much new stuff in their life now, so one more thing, it could be too much,' Mr Rotar said. "You want to express yourself and share your feelings and then you have to wait until it's interpreted, very slow for them to go through the kind of process and it's also awkward," Victoria explained. Mr Rotar is looking into counsellors who speak Ukrainian. Now that the family is here though, they're looking towards the future. Irina is now enrolled in Murrumbidgee Regional High School and set to begin classes soon, and both Victoria and Valentyna are now taking English classes. The family has been blown away by the generosity and kindness shown to them from friends and neighbours, donating clothes, supplies and money to help them get on their feet and making them feel welcome in Australia. "I don't know how to even express how grateful we are for Griffith community, the private people, the businesses, churches who have donated and everyone who has donated their love and hearts," Ms Rotar said. Irina has even now learnt to ride a pushbike, after being gifted one by an anonymous donor. While they've been grateful for the assistance that will help Valentyna, Victoria and Irina support themselves for several months, they confessed to a degree of guilt or shame at accepting the charity and hope to pay it back with time. While the visitor's visa will last several months and they won't be allowed to work while on it, the Rotars are planning on applying for long-term visas as soon as they can and are hoping to remain in Australia in order to 'give back' to the community and build a new life. "After the war, there will be some reparation but rebuilding will still take many years. All the buildings are blown up, they'll have to be rebuilt and that will take ten years." "It is easier to build a new life here than rebuilding your past life," Mr Rotar said. He added his confidence that with just a few months, they would fall in love with Australia as he and Olga did. READ MORE There's been a lot to get used to about Australia, but the reception has largely been positive. Valentyna said that the warmth of the sun was an especially nice change. The trio have tried some iconic Australian foods like Tim-Tams, lamingtons and the classic Bunnings sausages and have been receptive to most. Vegemite remains off the table however - understandably. While living in a house of seven has had it's fair share of challenges, Mr Rotar said that it also helped him see Australia through new eyes, emphasised when the new arrivals first encountered a kangaroo. "We never lived together before so to start living together, we have different lifestyles and habits," Ms Rotar said. "It's the third week now so we've adjusted. It will be easier when we find a place they can stay so we don't have seven people in a house." While there's a long way to go before they truly call Australia home - for now, the Rotar family is safe, united and looking to a future that's brightened by the southern sun.

