Barry Stapleton emerged the winner of the R.N. McNabb Handicap Match Play Championship at the Griffith Golf Club last Sunday, winning a close final 2/1 over Brett Crooks. It was nip and tuck on the front nine, neither able to gain ascendancy, all square at the turn. Stapleton won the 10th. and 11th to go two up, Crooks won 12th to drag one back. Stapleton then won 13th and 14th, lost the 15th but squared 16th and 17th to notch a 2/1 win. Saturday's event was a single stableford sponsored by Vaccari's Bakery , with only 48 walkers allowed to play because of the wet course. Justin Robertson 40 points won A Grade, carding back to back birdies on the 9th and 10th, in firing 74 off the stick. Tony McBride 36 points runner-up, draining a birdie on the 11th, on a countback over Martin Sweeney 36 points. Peter Cunial 39 points best in B Grade, carding seven pars from Brad Clark 37 points with five pars on a countback over Geoff O'Callaghan 37 points. Mark O'Connor's 44 points streeted all his C Grade rivals, firing 83 off the stick, draining a birdie on the 5th, then added another on the 15th, carding 23 out and 21 home. Ian Carney 36 points runner-up, a birdie on the 14th. Pins to 4th Mark Townsend, 7th Brad Hammond, 11th Tony McBride, 15th Matt Rumming, 16th. Andrew Romagnolo. A strong field of 62 players contested Sunday's medley single stableford. Blake Millis, one of the Clubs promising juniors, fired 77 off the stick to take out A Grade on 38 points on a countback over Trevor Richards, 38 points, 73 scratch. Steve Lightfoot 38 points best in B Grade over Nick Van LIff 38 points on a countback over Shane Hill, 38 points. C Grade Nathan Fall smashed his handicap, amassing 47 points playing off a 34 handicap he fired 94 off the stick, Mitch Hill 39 points runner-up. RELATED Millis also won the 4th pin, Mike Catanzariti 11th, Ryan Harrison 16th. There will be a number of competitions over the Easter period with a single stableford on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. There will be no members competition on Wednesday due to the Pro-Am sponsors day. The Member's competition will be on Tuesday, April 19, for both men and ladies. The Pro-Am is on Thursday and Friday, April 21-22. All information in regards to the Pro-Am Dinner on Wednesday, April 29, and the Sportsman Night on Thursday, April 21, from the Club or Pro Shop. Guest speakers include "Dippa", Greg Richie and Jim Cassidy. The Annual General Meeting is set down for Tuesday, May 3. at 7.00pm. Nominations for Board Positions to be on the Notice Board by April 26. The veterans played a two-grade single stableford last Thursday. Rob Trembath's 38 points won Div.1 on a countback over Roy Calabria 38 points. Alan King's 38 points won Div.2 on a countback over Ken Alpen's 38 points. Pins to 4th Bill Brown, 15th Wal Hood, 16th John Gale. Another single stableford this week. There were 39 players in last Wednesday's single Versus Par. Gerry Cox +4 won A Grade from Steve Matheson +2. Barry Northeast +3 won B Grade on a countback over Tony DeMarco +3. Max Oliver +5 best in C Grade, Dino Battocchio +1 runner-up. Pins to 4th Byron James, 15th Rob Trembath, 16th Steve Matheson.

