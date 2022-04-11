sport, local-sport,

Griffith Swim Club will be represented at the Australian Age Swimming Championship in Adelaide this week. Nicole Taylor and Archie Forwood will fly the flag for Griffith, competing in a number of competitions. Nicole will compete in 11 multiclass events, while Archie will compete in the boys 14-15 50m Freestyle event. Archie has been happy with how his season has gone thus far. "I dropped a fair bit of time to qualify. I missed out on a couple of other races but will give them another crack next year," he said "I have been training pretty hard three to four days a week to try and get a good ranking." Having had some practice for the 50m event, the young swimmer is confident in his ability. "I think I'm going to go pretty well," he said. "Had some practice with some 50m freestyle at some other events and have been able to keep a good steady time." For Nichole, it has been a busy start to the year, starting with the County Championship, which saw her pick up two silvers, a bronze and two top 10 ribbons over the two days of swimming. Nichole then travelled to the NSW State Open Championship in early March held in Sydney and came away with two silvers and a bronze, as well as a seventh-place finish in the 200m individual medley across the three-day event. RELATED There were a number of outstanding results in the Junior State Age events held in Sydney in early March. Olivia Gray picked up two golds medals along with two top 10 finishes, while Annie Jones picked up a bronze and three top 10 finishes. Taylor Serafin picked up three top tens, and Charlie Della Franca came away with one top ten finish. Coach Peter Della Franca was ecstatic with the performance of the young swimmers. "Two golds and one bronze, a lot of top 10 finishes and lots of personal best, which is what the kids aim for," he said. "As long as they are improving consistently at the end of the day, the medals are just bonuses. "They put in at least 10 hours a week. The kids will do up to 20-25kms a week, a little bit less when we are leading up to competitions like the State Age."

