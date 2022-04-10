sport, local-sport,

Hanwood has made a resounding start to their season after picking up a 14-0 victory over Cootamundra at Hanwood Oval on Sunday. Danny Johnson and Josh DeRossi both found the back of the net three times to get Hanwood's season over to a commanding start. With regular coach Jason Bertacco away this weekend, Anthony Agresta took charge, and he was pleased to see this side not rest on their loreals. "It was pleasing because the boys continued on," he said. "Sometimes in games like that, you might get a couple up, and you get lazy and get into bad habits. We touched on it during the day, and we didn't want to get into those bad habits. "The boys just chipped away all day, and when the chances created themselves, we were pretty composed, and we finished them." RELATED While the preseason results hadn't fallen in their favour, Agresta felt it was testament to the work put in during those matches. "For me, you don't read too much into preseason results," he said. "You are doing it to get a bit of running in the legs and make sure things are ticking over all right. "We knew that we put in a pretty good preseason and today was about making sure that playing at home, we got off on the right foot." Putting the game to bed early allowed some of the younger boys a taste of first-grade football, and Agresta was happy to see the intensity stay in his side's game. There is a general bye for Easter next weekend before Hanwood looks to build on their strong start when they travel to take on Tolland.

